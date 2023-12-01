VIDEO: Good Guy With Gun Opens Fire on Terrorists in Jerusalem

Surveillance video obtained by Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian shows an armed civilian and two off-duty soldiers returning fire after terrorists opened fire on people at a Jerusalem bus stop Thursday.

The Guardian reported that “two women, aged 24 and 65, and a man, 72, were shot and killed on Thursday morning when two gunmen, brothers from East Jerusalem, opened fire at about 7.40 with an assault rifle and a handgun.”

The outlet noted that Hamas “claimed responsibility” for the attack.

Fabian tweeted surveillance video of the attack, which showed the terrorists exit a vehicle and begin shooting.

Innocents began running for their lives as the shots rang out:

Surveillance camera footage shows the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning. Two people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt. Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian shot the terrorists dead. pic.twitter.com/CwucVb5IV7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023

The fourth death stemming from the attack was that of the armed civilian (whose 39th birthday was the next day), who was killed by friendly fire, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Both terrorists were killed.

Breitbart News observed that Israeli leaders began taking steps on October 8, 2023, to broaden firearm possession among Israelis following the Hamas terror attacks.

For example, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to distribute weapons and ammunition to communities near the Gaza border, and Israeli leaders expedited the process of acquiring a gun license so that Israelis could become armed quickly. The expedited licensing process contributed to a run on guns in areas such as Samaria, where, on October 11, 2023, Breitbart News noted unarmed residents were flooding into offices to fill out the paperwork necessary to secure a gun license.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.