Alleged Carjacker in Critical Condition After Vehicle Owner Shoots Him

A 17-year-old alleged carjacker was shot in Atlanta around 11:37 p.m. Thursday and hospitalized in critical condition.

WSB-TV reported the 17-year-old was allegedly trying to steal a vehicle when the owner shot him. The owner then drove the car away.

The incident occurred at a Texaco gas station, FOX 5 Atlanta noted.

The 17-year-old was “wanted by law enforcement for multiple auto thefts around Atlanta,” and officers will take him into custody as soon as he is released from the hospital.

Police have not released details on the driver of the vehicle the young man was allegedly trying to carjack.

