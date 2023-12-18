At least 20 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the weekend’s shooting fatality occurred Sunday at 10:42 a.m. A ShotSpotter alert signaled officers, who went to “the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue,” where they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted a second person was shot and superficially wounded in the same Sunday morning incident, but the second victim refused treatment.

A 13-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being shot in the chest about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 13-year-old was riding in a vehicle “in the 8700-block of South Marquette Avenue” when the shooting occurred. The shots were fired from “a gold Kia SUV.”

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows 567 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through December 17, 2023.

In Chicago, like all of Illinois, there is a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for legal gun ownership, and a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

Moreover, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has an additional ban on “assault weapons.”

