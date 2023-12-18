At Least 20 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the weekend’s shooting fatality occurred Sunday at 10:42 a.m. A ShotSpotter alert signaled officers, who went to “the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue,” where they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted a second person was shot and superficially wounded in the same Sunday morning incident, but the second victim refused treatment.

A 13-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being shot in the chest about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 13-year-old was riding in a vehicle “in the 8700-block of South Marquette Avenue” when the shooting occurred. The shots were fired from “a gold Kia SUV.”

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows 567 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through December 17, 2023.

In Chicago, like all of Illinois, there is a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for legal gun ownership, and a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

Moreover, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has an additional ban on “assault weapons.”

