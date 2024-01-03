Three employees at a Metairie, Louisiana, Academy Sporting Goods were fired after chasing a shoplifter who was allegedly stealing a pistol.

FOX Business reported that the alleged shoplifting incident occurred December 16, 2023, and three employees–including Michelle Sutton–pursued the shoplifter.

WGNO noted that Sutton was working “team lead” at the store when the incident occurred. She heard other employees reporting the alleged shoplifting and immediately gave chase, saying, “I just took off, I knew I needed some form of way to help the police.”

Two other employees ran outside the store with Sutton, trying to locate the shoplifter, but were unable to find him. Four days later, Sutton and her two fellow employees were fired.

Sutton suggested Academy’s policy on responding to the theft of firearms is unclear and she believes she and her fellow employees were fired because they “left the porch” by running into the parking lot.

She said, “Every store that sells firearms, especially pistols that are concealable, need to have clear policy. They need to have extra training. They need to prepare for the unexpected.”

