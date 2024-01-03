Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Kicking in Door of Armed Homeowner

An alleged intruder was hospitalized Monday after kicking in the front door of a Blair, Wisconsin, home and being shot by the homeowner.

News 8 Now reported the incident occurred around 1 a.m. and the homeowner’s wife called 911 to let police know her husband had shot the suspect.

WQOW noted officers arrived on scene to find a door kicked in and the alleged intruder was lying in the garage.

Blair police indicated the alleged intruder had broken into more than one home that same night, but was not confronted in the first residence because no one was home.

Breitbart News pointed out a 76-year-old Redington Beach, Florida, husband shot and wounded an alleged intruder to save his wife from attack around 3 a.m. on December 27, 2023.

The Tampa Bay Times reported 51-year-old Robert Jackson allegedly used a rock to break a window out of the home, then entered the residence through the opening.

Once inside he allegedly attacked a 74-year-old woman and her husband, 76-year-old John Treadwell, intervened by shooting Jackson in the shoulder.

