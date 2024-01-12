Embattled Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade was reportedly seen in public Thursday allegedly holding a gun in his hand.

Wade, the special prosecutor in the Trump election interference case, has come under heightened scrutiny after allegations he had an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, as Breitbart News reported.

The New York Post first reported the appearance of the weapon in public with Wade.

In Georgia, Nathan Wade, the highly paid, embattled Trump prosecutor and alleged boyfriend of Fulton County DA Fani Willis, is seen in public for first time since story broke. Has a gun in his hand. From @nypost: https://t.co/sKxIkrQpVW And this: https://t.co/NyVq24Bt9b pic.twitter.com/sdH9LdH2YE — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 12, 2024

On January 10, 2024, the Wall Street Journal noted, “Allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis engaged in an improper relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor on her team that brought racketeering charges against Donald Trump and others, are focusing attention on the Atlanta attorney with little previous criminal trial experience.”

WSJ also indicated it is alleged “no record exists” showing Wade ever handled a felony case in Georgia prior to the one against former President Donald Trump.

The NYP noted Wade did not deny the affair allegations when seen in public Thursday outside his law office. He arrived in “a silver Audi A8 L 4.2 Quattro” and he “refused to respond when asked…if he had spent any of the $654,000 he had earned working on the Trump case to take Willis on lavish trips.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Sightmark. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.