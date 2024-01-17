Ohio Sees Drop in Gun Violence After Adopting Constitutional Carry

A study by the Center for Justice Research (CJR) shows violent crime in Ohio decreased after the state adopted constitutional carry.

Constitutional carry recognizes the Second Amendment as a carry permit, allowing law-abiding citizens to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense without first acquiring a permit from their state government.

There are 27 constitutional carry states and those are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed constitutional carry legislation on March 14, 2022.

The study by the CJR, released earlier this year, shows that gun violence dropped in six of Ohio’s eight largest cities following the adoption of constitutional carry.

NBC 4 noted that the state saw a decrease in violent crime in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus, Parma, and Toledo.

On January 3, 2023, the Truth About Guns reported that Maine adopted constitutional carry in 2025 and “property crime rates are now lower than at any time since 1985, when the FBI data begins.”

Violent crime in Maine has also fallen since constitutional carry took effect.

