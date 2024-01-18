A concealed carry permit holder found himself the target of a robbery situation Monday in Peoria, Illinois, and shot and killed one of the robbery suspects during an exchange of gunfire.

WMBD reported the permit holder met a group of people about buying a vehicle via Facebook Marketplace. The meeting occurred in an alley around 5 p.m., where the permit holder and a companion met numerous people about purchasing the vehicle. However, once in the alley, the sale proved to be an alleged attempted robbery.

Peoria Police Department’s Semone Roth said, “The investigation has determined that this was an attempted robbery setup and there was no intention to sell a vehicle.”

USA Carry noted the concealed carry exchanged gunfire with some of the alleged robbers, hitting one of them with at least one bullet.

Police arrived on scene and gave first aid to the wounded felon but he died at the scene.

Peoria Police Department’s Semone Roth said, “The Peoria Police Department would like to remind the public to remain vigilant during Marketplace type transactions. Use good judgment when it comes to selecting meetup locations that are highly visible and preferably under video surveillance. The parking lot and lobby of the police department are also available to conduct such transactions.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.