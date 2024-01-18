Estranged Husband Shot Dead After Allegedly Kicking in Wife’s Back Door

A wife in a common law marriage with a 39-year-old man reportedly shot and killed the estranged husband at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday as he allegedly kicked in the back door to make entry into her home.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the incident occurred in Humble, Texas.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to X, “The victim arrived at the location and went to the back door where he kicked in the door and attempted to come into the home. Investigators found the victim was armed with a handgun at the time of the incident.”

Gonzalez made clear that “no charges are expected to be filed at this time.”

KHOU noted there had been numerous police reports related to domestic issues with the couple in the days leading up to the shooting.

