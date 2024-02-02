Brazilian Governor Celebrates Banning Water Pistols

Jerônimo Rodrigues, the Gov. of Bahia, Brazil, is celebrating his successful efforts to ban water pistols at this year’s upcoming Bahia Carnival.

Brazil Posts English noted the ban “prohibits the use of ‘water pistols’ in street parties” and “the measure applies to the entire state.”

g1 reported that a ceremony marking the adoption of the ban was held at the Bahia Administrative Center in Salvador on Monday.

In light of the ban, any water pistols discovered during the carnival will be seized and will be turned over for recycling at the carnival’s end.

Rodriques noted, “In addition to seizing the water pistols, our main objective is to create an environment of tranquility and understanding for people, so that they internalize that this is no longer an acceptable and liberated practice.”

Elisângela Araújo, Bahia’s Secretary of Women’s Policies, praised the ban, claiming the absence of water pistols will be good for women: “We believe in prevention and raising people’s awareness to put an end to this type of sexist and misogynistic violence within our carnival, which is a beautiful party and the world loves it.”

