The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has granted a stay allowing California’s ammunition controls to be enforced as District Judge Roger T. Benitez’s ruling is being appealed.

Breitbart News reported that on January 30, 2024, Benitez issued a permanent injunction in Rhodes v. Bonta, blocking the enforcement of California’s law requiring state residents to undergo a background check before being allowed to purchase ammunition.

On February 5, 2024, the Ninth Circuit stayed Benitez’s permanent injunction while California appeals his decision.

LEGAL ALERT: The Ninth Circuit has granted California's motion to stay the injunction against its ammo background check law, which means the law will remain in effect while the state appeals. Judge Callahan dissents: pic.twitter.com/Xh8ff6gwG6 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) February 6, 2024

The Ninth Circuit panel consisted of Judges Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush appointee; Consuelo Callahan, a George W. Bush appointee; and H.A. Thomas, a Joe Biden appointee.

Clifton and Thomas voted in favor of staying Benitez’s permanent injunction, while Callahan dissented.

The California Rifle & Pistol Association reacted to the stay by noting, “The Ninth Circuit doing Ninth Circuit things.”

