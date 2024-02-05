Ninth Circuit Panel Grants Stay: Ammo Controls Enforceable While California Appeals Earlier Ruling

AWR Hawkins

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has granted a stay allowing California’s ammunition controls to be enforced as District Judge Roger T. Benitez’s ruling is being appealed.

Breitbart News reported that on January 30, 2024, Benitez issued a permanent injunction in Rhodes v. Bonta, blocking the enforcement of California’s law requiring state residents to undergo a background check before being allowed to purchase ammunition.

On February 5, 2024, the Ninth Circuit stayed Benitez’s permanent injunction while California appeals his decision.

The Ninth Circuit panel consisted of Judges Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush appointee; Consuelo Callahan, a George W. Bush appointee; and H.A. Thomas, a Joe Biden appointee.

Clifton and Thomas voted in favor of staying Benitez’s permanent injunction, while Callahan dissented.

The California Rifle & Pistol Association reacted to the stay by noting, “The Ninth Circuit doing Ninth Circuit things.”

