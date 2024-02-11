Alleged Intruder Dead After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged home intruder in Elkmont, Alabama, died Saturday after being shot by a homeowner who had called 911 and armed himself inside the home.

FOX 54 reported the incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office noted the homeowner called 911 to report a “burglary in progress.” Deputies were dispatched and while they were on their way, the alleged intruder kicked in the door of the home.

The homeowner then shot the alleged intruder, fatally wounding him.

The alleged intruder, identified as 44-year-old Christopher Jason Hovis, “retreated outside” and died.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is referring to the shooting as justified.

