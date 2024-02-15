The shooting fatality at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was “A Taste of Tejano” radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan.
Breitbart News noted that over 20 people were struck by bullets, one of them fatally, when gunmen opened fire as the parade ended around 2:00 p.m.
NBC News reported that the family of Lopez-Galvan identified her as the deceased individual.
Lisa Lopez-Galvan identified as the woman killed in shooting at Chiefs parade. https://t.co/5sWKlzwu1B
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 15, 2024
Three people are in custody in connection with the shooting, but police have not identified the type of firearm(s) used, nor any have they provided any indication of how the attackers acquired the firearm(s).
Despite the lack of information released on the incident, Chiefs’ defensive end Charles Omenihu is calling for more gun laws.
