The New York Post reported the mother of Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting suspect Lyndell Mays has launched a GoFundMe for him, stressing that she wants to help him get through this “tragic time.”

Breitbart News noted that two adults were charged Tuesday in connection with the February 15, 2024, Chiefs parade shooting. Mays was one of the two, and Dominic Miller was the other.

The Associated Press pointed out that there was a dispute and Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that following the dispute, Mays allegedly “pulled his handgun first almost immediately.”

According to the Post, Mays’ mother, Teneal Burnside, launched a GoFundMe for Mays, which she has now deleted.

But while the GoFundMe was up it included a photo of Mays in the hospital with gunshot wounds and text which said, “He is in the ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration with his older sister.”

It also said, “Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending.”

The charges Mays currently faces include second-degree murder.

