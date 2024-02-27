At Least 21 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend of February 23-25, 2024, in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. “in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue.” Two men were standing with two women in Pottawattomie Park when two armed assailants approached an opened fire, killing a 19-year-old woman.

Hours later, just after 7:30 p.m., two adults and a child were shot and killed inside a home “in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue.”

Police indicated the three people were shot as the result of an altercation.

CBS News noted that the deceased child was a 14-year-old identified as Amere P. Deese.

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows 57 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through February 26, 2024.

