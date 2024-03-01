Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced a bid for Senate Leader, and Gun Owners of America quickly took the offensive against him, noting his support for various gun controls throughout his years in office.

In the summer of 2022, Breitbart News reported that President Biden specifically named Sen. Cornyn as someone he wanted to thank for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun control package that Cornyn worked with Democrats to fashion.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Cornyn was booed at a Republican Party convention for working with the Democrats to place more gun control on the backs of law-abiding citizens:

Well, sounds like Texas Republicans aren’t a fan of Cornyn’s anti-2A bill Entire convention center just erupted into boos when Cornyn took the stage pic.twitter.com/YUXHHijsOe — Zach Henry (@zhenryaz) June 17, 2022

GOA director of federal affairs Aidan Johnston responded to Cornyn’s current aspirations to leadership via an X post which said in part, “Americans deserve someone who will refuse to compromise with their God-given Second Amendment rights. And unfortunately, John Cornyn is always, always, always cutting deals with our Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.