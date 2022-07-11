Joe Biden Celebrates Republican Cave on Gun Control: ‘We’ve Finally Moved that Mountain’

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event commemorating the passage of the Safer Communities Act at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2022. - US lawmakers broke a decades-long stalemate on firearms control to pass the Safer Communities Act following the recent mass shootings at an …
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden celebrated Monday his success in getting Republicans to finally budge on gun control, boasting of “real progress” on the issue.

“We’ve finally moved that mountain, a mountain of opposition, obstruction, and indifference that stood in the way and stopped every effort of gun safety for 30 years in this nation,” Biden said.

The president spoke at a White House event celebrating the latest gun control bill he signed two weeks ago which earned the votes of 15 Senate Republicans.

“It’s a call to action to all of us to do more,” Biden said.

The president specifically praised Republican Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) for their leadership on the issue.

Cornyn was present at the White House celebration event, and even shook hands with Biden after he was finished speaking.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. President Joe Biden greets lawmakers including Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) after delivering remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Calling the new law "the most significant gun violence reduction legislation in the last 30 years," the White House invited lawmakers, gun violence victims and other supporters to the White House to commemorate its passage. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden greets lawmakers including Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) after delivering remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, interrupts U.S. President Joe Biden as he delivers his remarks. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

“Hope it doesn’t get you in trouble mentioning your names,” Biden added wryly.

Biden indicated that more was possible on gun control, thanks to the Republicans who finally caved on the issue.

“Now is the time to galvanize this moment,” Biden said. “Because that’s our duty to the people of this nation.”

Biden called for a complete assault weapons ban and a ban on gun magazines holding 30 rounds.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to Garnell Whitfield Jr., the son of Ruth Whitfield who was killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, during an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he said.

He also called for gun owners to be held liable for the misuse of their personal firearms by others.

“We’re living in a country awash in weapons of war,” he said. “Weapons that were designed to hunt are not being used, the weapons designed, that they are purchasing, are designed as weapons of war to take out an enemy.”

 

