Joe Biden Celebrates Republican Cave on Gun Control: ‘We’ve Finally Moved that Mountain’

President Joe Biden celebrated Monday his success in getting Republicans to finally budge on gun control, boasting of “real progress” on the issue.

“We’ve finally moved that mountain, a mountain of opposition, obstruction, and indifference that stood in the way and stopped every effort of gun safety for 30 years in this nation,” Biden said.

The president spoke at a White House event celebrating the latest gun control bill he signed two weeks ago which earned the votes of 15 Senate Republicans.

“It’s a call to action to all of us to do more,” Biden said.

The president specifically praised Republican Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) for their leadership on the issue.

Cornyn was present at the White House celebration event, and even shook hands with Biden after he was finished speaking.

“Hope it doesn’t get you in trouble mentioning your names,” Biden added wryly.

Biden indicated that more was possible on gun control, thanks to the Republicans who finally caved on the issue.

“Now is the time to galvanize this moment,” Biden said. “Because that’s our duty to the people of this nation.”

Biden called for a complete assault weapons ban and a ban on gun magazines holding 30 rounds.

“I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he said.

He also called for gun owners to be held liable for the misuse of their personal firearms by others.

“We’re living in a country awash in weapons of war,” he said. “Weapons that were designed to hunt are not being used, the weapons designed, that they are purchasing, are designed as weapons of war to take out an enemy.”