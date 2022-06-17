Sen. John Cornyn Booed at Texas Republican Party Convention 

Republican Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) was booed at his home state’s annual Republican Party convention on Friday over his work with Democrats to achieve “bipartisan” gun control.

“Well, sounds like Texas Republicans aren’t a fan of Cornyn’s anti-2A bill,” one Twitter user said. “Entire convention center just erupted into boos when Cornyn took the stage.”

Well, sounds like Texas Republicans aren’t a fan of Cornyn’s anti-2A bill Entire convention center just erupted into boos when Cornyn took the stage pic.twitter.com/YUXHHijsOe — Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) June 17, 2022

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tapped Cornyn to work with Senate Democrats to achieve “bipartisan” gun control in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting. However, conservatives have been frustrated with Cornyn’s efforts after reports that the gun control legislation would incentivize states to enact red flag laws.

These “red flag” laws would allow law enforcement authorities to confiscate guns from individuals who are deemed an immediate threat to others after receiving reports about an individual.

However, Cornyn has come out against these incentives for red flag laws after receiving backlash from conservatives nationwide.

“The existence or lack of a “red flag” law should not impact any state’s ability to receive funds for crisis intervention,” Cornyn said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Texas Senator said that if states want to implement such laws, they “should not be able to do so unless their red flag law contains a full set of due process and Bill of Rights protections in the Constitution.”

Despite Cornyn’s attempt to clarify his work with Democrats on gun control legislation, the Texas GOP convention crowd still booed him before, during, and as his speech ended.

“You really thought you could just show up here after ‘Negotiating’ to infringe on our 2A, & we’d be okay w that… NOPE,” one Twitter user wrote.

SENATOR JOHN CORNYN GETTING BOOED AT THE TEXAS GOP CONVENTION.😂 😂 You really thought you could just show up here after ‘Negotiating’ to infringe on our 2A, & we’d be okay w that⁉️ NOPE❗️ pic.twitter.com/R5iSCV9iGW — Never Give Up ✞ 🇺🇸 ✞ (@PatriotKristen) June 17, 2022

The crowd on Friday reportedly chanted “no red flags” and “say no to Cornyn” while he was speaking.

“When Cornyn talks about electing new leadership, folks scream ‘like Cornyn,’” NPR’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán tweeted.

As Cornyn talks, folks are rowdy. Chanting “no red flags” and “say no to Cornyn.” When Cornyn talks about electing new leadership, folks scream “like Cornyn!” pic.twitter.com/8O8K9k1EVo — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) June 17, 2022

“US Sen John Cornyn gets viciously booed during much of his speech here at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Here’s his closing remarks and the cascade of boos,” Houston Chronicle reporter Jeremy Wallace tweeted.

US Sen John Cornyn gets viciously booed during much of his speech here at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Here’s his closing remarks and the cascade of boos. pic.twitter.com/m2Hua9WdrV — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 17, 2022

Cornyn was apparently unfazed by the crowd’s boos, according to a tweet he shared on his account.

“After Sen @JohnCornyn was met with such hatred at the @TexasGOP convention in Houston, I’m told he said to a few people ‘I’ve never given in to mobs and I’m not starting today,’” Cornyn’s retweet read.