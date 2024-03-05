Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed legislation on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024, making Louisiana the 28th constitutional carry state in the Union.

Breitbart News was at the Tuesday signing ceremony, where Gov. Landry made clear that constitutional carry is not the end of his efforts to protect Louisianans and their freedoms, but just the beginning.

On February 22, 2024, Breitbart News reported that constitutional carry legislation had passed the Louisiana Senate and on February 28, 2024, we noted it passed the House as well.

Gov. Landry voiced his support for constitutional carry on the gubernatorial campaign trail and said he would sign constitutional carry if it passed the state legislature.

On February 29, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that Gov. Landry used an X post to say: “Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law. Constitutional Carry simply puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing.”

The other 27 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

