Police: Apartment Resident Shoots, Kills Car Thief

A San Antonio, Texas, apartment resident shot and killed an alleged car thief Tuesday morning just before 4:00 a.m.

San Antonio Police responded to the incident on the 8200 block of Micron Drive near Culebra Road.

KENS 5 reported that the resident told police he went outside to leave for work and noticed lights and someone near his car. The homeowner confronted the alleged thief, eventually shooting him.

KSAT 12 noted that the alleged thief fled the scene on foot, then collapsed and died.

On February 27, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that a homeowner confronted two individuals who were allegedly breaking into his car around 3:30 a.m. The homeowner opened fire on the alleged thieves, shooting one of them in both legs.

The alleged thieves were able to hop in a getaway car and flee the scene, but the wounded one was apprehended after showing up at a hospital to have his gunshot injuries treated.

