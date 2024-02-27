An alleged car burglar walked into a hospital Tuesday morning and collapsed after a San Antonio, Texas, homeowner opened fire on him just before 3:30 a.m.

KSAT reported that the homeowner suspected someone was breaking into his car and went outside to investigate.

KENS5 noted that there were two alleged burglary suspects when the homeowner went outside, and at some point, the homeowner opened fire, shooting one of the suspects.

The homeowner is believed to have fired “at least 14 rounds.”

Shortly after, the wounded burglary suspect walked “into a Baptist neighborhood hospital on the 6400 block of Woodlake Parkway and collapsed.”

No one else was injured in the incident.

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.