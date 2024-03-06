A woman in a Lacombe, Louisiana, laundromat took a sharp weapon away from a twice-convicted sex offender Sunday around 3:30 p.m and stabbed him with it, fatally wounding him.

KENS 5 reported that the sex offender, 40-year-old Nicholas Tranchant, allegedly “entered the laundromat Sunday armed with a sharp weapon and tried to sexually assault the woman.”

The woman was able to take away Tranchant’s weapon and stab him with it.

FOX 8 noted that Tranchant was transported to a hospital, where he died. Tranchant’s previous convictions included “indecent behavior with juvenile” and “attempted aggravated rape.”

Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the incident in the laundromat, saying, “I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery.”

