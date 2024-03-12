Former college football player Jaylen Johnson confused his mother for an intruder late last week and allegedly shot and killed her.

The New York Post reported Johnson now faces a manslaughter charge.

Johnson lives in Olivette, a St. Louis suburb, and he allegedly shot his mother, Monica McNichols-Johnson, around 730 a.m. Thursday morning.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but McNichols-Johnson did not survive.

KSDK noted that attorney Will Goldstein said, “I got a frantic call from Monica’s father telling me what happened.”

Goldstein added, “Jaylen thought there was an intruder coming from the backdoor and he fired shots, and this thing is all tragic and he hasn’t stopped crying since.”

Johnson is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Goldstein intimated that “easy accessibility to guns” may have played a role in the incident.

