Lever Action Rifle Upgrades, Accessories, and More

Lever action rifles are a favorite among Americans, and there is a thriving aftermarket of upgrades and accessories available for the owners of such firearms.

Henry Repeating Arms is an extremely popular lever action manufacturer, as are Rossi, Winchester, and Marlin Firearms, among others.

In recent years, many new production lever actions ship with threaded barrels (for suppressors) and Picatinny rails, or rail options, for optics. But Americans who own older lever actions, perhaps those inherited from grandpas or uncles, find themselves with rifles that were not manufactured with an eye to customization.

But hope is not lost. Companies like Phoenix Weaponry and Ranger Point Precision are making products that allow Grandpa’s lever action to be customized.

Phoenix Weaponry makes a Henry Red Dot Mount that allows owners of Henry lever actions to place an optic on top of their rifle in the absence of a Picatinny rail. The Phoenix Weaponry mount is secured to the rifle using two of the four screws already present on the top of the receiver, allowing a red dot to be mounted as if the rifle were designed for it.

At Ranger Point Precision, lever action owners can acquire stocks, foregrips, cartridge quivers, and more. Ranger Point manufactures upgrades for Henry, Marlin, Rossi, and Winchester lever actions, allowing lever action owners to swap out old wood stocks and foregrips for sturdy aluminum stocks and/or foregrips equipped with M-LOK accessory slots. M-LOK slots allow the rifle owner to attach flashlights, lasers, etc., to their firearms.

Here is a Marlin 336 lever action with Ranger Point Precision upgrades:

Other options are available in leather from companies like Galco Holsters, who manufacture leather butt cuffs, slings, and other lever action accessories.

