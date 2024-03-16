A carjacking and series of shootings in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, have led to a “shelter in place” order for the residents as well as the cancellation of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

NBC 10 Philadelphia noted that State Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R) indicated “the incident involved a carjacking and shootings in two parts of Falls Township.”

FOX 29 reported “a series of deadly shootings” and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Andre Gordon.

According to FOX 29, the first shooting occurred inside a home just prior to 9:00 a.m., where Gordon allegedly killed two people. Minutes later he allegedly shot a killed a third person at a different location and then, at 9:15 a.m., he allegedly carjacked a vehicle.

