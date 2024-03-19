An alleged Muskegon County, Michigan, intruder was shot dead by a homeowner Monday morning at 2 a.m.

WZZM 13 reported that the alleged intruder targeted a home with an attached apartment. He allegedly entered the apartment and assaulted the resident, then tried to make entrance in the main home and was shot dead by the homeowner.

FOX 17 noted the deceased suspect was a 38-year-old male.

Breitbart News pointed out a 16-year-old was shot and killed on Monday, March 11, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, after allegedly being caught in the act of stealing a vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle confronted the 16-year-old at 2:20 a.m. after hearing sounds of breaking glass. The vehicle owner believed the 16-year-old was armed and fired one round at him, which proved to be fatal.

