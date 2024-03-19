Colorado Seretary of State Jena Griswold (D) is standing with House Democrats in her state who are pushing for a ban on “assault weapons.”

On March 19, 2024, Griswold posted to X:

On February 29, 2024, Griswold (pictured above) used to X to share Denver 7’s coverage of the broader gun control push undertaken this year by Colorado House Democrats. That broader push includes creating new gun-free zones which would even prohibit licensed concealed carriers from being armed for self-defense, more stringent requirements for obtaining a concealed carry license, and the “assault weapons” ban.

Another gun control being pushed by Colorado House Democrats is an 11 percent excise tax on firearm sales.

Colorado Public Radio notes, “Colorado Democrats hope to create one of the nation’s first taxes specifically aimed at firearms and ammunition.”

The sponsor of the tax, State Rep. Monica Duran (D), claims, “It’s not removing anything. It’s not impacting anyone’s Second Amendment rights whatsoever.”

WATCH: Here’s the Difference Between an AR-15 and an “Assault Weapon”

