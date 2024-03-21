Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R) is pushing legislation to allow college students with concealed carry permits to be armed for self-defense on campus.

According to the College Fix, Rogers points to “problems with illegal immigration,” and the deaths resulting from it, as chief reason for the bill this year.

The legislation would prohibit colleges and universities from banning on-campus concealed carry by permit holders.

Rogers said, “This is a situation where we are stipulating that a 21 year old who has a concealed carry permit should be able to carry on campus to defend oneself.”

The AZ Mirror noted a campus carry bill passed the Arizona legislature but was vetoed by the Katie Hobbs, the state’s Democrat Gov., last year.

Members of Moms Demand Action, a group that developed with an affiliated to Mike Bloomberg, attended legislative hearings and opposed students being armed to defend themselves. And the AZ Mirror pointed out that Maricopa County Community College Faculty Association’s Mike Bielecki also opposed the bill by pointing to a study that showed police can have a “high miss rate.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.