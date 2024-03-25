A 17-year-old girl allegedly gained control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy’s gun Sunday night and committed suicide with it inside a police station.

ABC 7 reported the girl knocked on the door for Industry, California, sheriff’s station around 7:30 p.m. and when a deputy opened it “an altercation ensued.”

The girl was allegedly able to get control of the deputy’s sidearm and kill herself with it.

KTLA 5 noted LASD Lt. Art Spencer saying, “The female reached toward the deputy’s firearm, retrieved the firearm from the deputy’s holster … during the altercation, it is alleged that the female suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with what we believe to be the deputy’s firearm.

Spencer indicated that law enforcement believes “this incident stems from a family disturbance call that deputies had responded to prior to this incident occurring here at the station.”

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

