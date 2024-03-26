The mother of a 12-year-old Harris County, Texas, boy who allegedly stabbed a 59-year-old says she is sorry but her son is “just a boy” and “we learn from our mistakes.”

Click2Houston reported the boy allegedly stabbed the “59-year-old woman outside of her April Valley Court home on Saturday afternoon,” following an argument with the woman.

Investigators said the boy and his 7-year-old brother were on bikes, and they rode off after the argument only to return. It was upon returning that the 12-year-old allegedly stabbed the woman.

When the mother of the 12-year-old spoke to reporters about the incident she said, in part, that she is “remorseful.”

She also said her son is “just a boy” and “we learn from our mistakes.”

