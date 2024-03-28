Sheriff Bob Johnson of Santa Rosa County, Florida, stands by 2022 comments he made encouraging homeowners to shoot intruders and points out the odds of a dead intruder committing another offense are “zero.”

Johnson’s initial 2022 comments have made the rounds on social media;

In a March 27, 2024, FOX News interview Johnson stood by his comments, noting, “I said [at the press conference] if you shoot accurately, and you kill the guy, you save taxpayers money. And I also said that if somebody gets killed during a home invasion, the odds of them re-offending are zero. And we like those odds, which we do.”

He continued, “And in Santa Rosa County, we have a very high percentage of the population that have weapons, and I promote the use of them if you’re in your house. And somebody kicks your door in because they’re not coming in to give you a hug or to give you cookies, they’re coming in to commit felonies.”

Johnson made clear there have not been any home invasions in Santa Rosa County since the 2022 video in which he expressed support for homeowners shooting intruders.

