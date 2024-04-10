Tennessee Legislature Sends Bill Requiring School Gun Safety Courses to Governor

The Tennessee Senate on Thursday passed legislation, which will go to Gov. Bill Lee (R), to require gun safety courses to be taught in schools.

FOX News reported that the legislation, HB 2882, passed by a 24 to three vote on Thursday. HB 2822 passed the Tennessee House in February.

HB 2882 centers on gun safety courses conducted via “videos and online resources,” in which no live ammunition or firearms will be used.

The Tennessean noted that HB 2882 would require schools to provide instruction on:

Safe storage of firearms.

Safety relating to firearms.

How to avoid injury if a student finds a firearm.

Never to touch a found firearm.

To immediately notify an adult of the location of a found firearm.

The courses will be designed to be “age-appropriate and grade-appropriate” and will begin to be taught in the 2025-2026 school year.

State Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) called HB 2882 “one of the most important bills we have, that could potentially save lives.”

There has been no word on if Gov. Lee is expected to sign the bill. However, he emerged from the March 27, 2023, Covenant School shooting pushing for more gun laws and going so far as to call a special legislative session for gun control.

Lee specifically wanted a red flag law.

California has had a red flag law since 2014, yet that state was the number one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

