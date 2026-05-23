An alleged terrorist trained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted first daughter Ivanka Trump for assassination to avenge the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani, the would-be assassin’s mentor, ordered by President Donald Trump.

The New York Post reported that recently arrested Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, had made a “pledge” to kill the president’s oldest daughter and even had a blueprint of her Florida home.

The Iraqi national allegedly aimed his revenge at Trump’s family in response to the elimination of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad six years ago.

“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,’” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, told the Post.

“We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida,” Qanbar added. A second source also confirmed Al-Saadi’s plot to kill Ivanka.

In December of 2021, Al-Saadi even posted on X a picture of a map showing the enclave in Florida where Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have a $24 million home.

With it was a threat written in Arabic script which, according to the Post, translates to: “I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time.”

Ivanka, 44, converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2009 prior to her marriage to property magnate and Trump administration negotiator Kushner.

Soleimani was considered the mastermind behind the roadside bomb and other terrorist acts that led to the deaths of hundreds of American servicemen in the Iraq war.

Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national, was arrested in Turkey as announced on May 15, 2026, and extradited to the United States.

He has been charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) with directing 18 attacks in Europe in a three-month span alone, “including against United States citizens and interests,” and planning to “conduct a similar attack” in the U.S.

Al-Saadi has allegedly been behind attacks on US and Jewish targets in 2026, including the firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam in March, the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London in April and a shooting at the United States consulate building in Toronto, also in March, according to the DOJ.

He also “planned, coordinated” and allegedly took responsibility for attacks against Jewish people including the bombing of a synagogue in Liège, Belgium and the arson of a temple in Rotterdam in March, according to prosecutors, as well as various other foiled attacks in the United States in response to the current conflict in the Middle East.

According to a May 15 release from the DOJ:

As alleged in the complaint, Al-Saadi worked closely with Qasem Soleimani, the longtime commander of the IRGC-QF who was killed during a U.S. airstrike in or about 2020, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the leader of Kata’ib Hizballah until he was killed in the same airstrike that killed Soleimani. . . In addition, as alleged, Al-Saadi has called on others to attack and kill Americans, including in retribution for Soleimani’s and al-Muhandis’s deaths. On or about July 2, 2020, for example, Al-Saadi published on one of his social media accounts the following image of the U.S. capitol in rubbles projected against the faces of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, with the text “our revenge for the martyred leaders is ongoing. No negotiations with the occupier.”

Despite being an alleged terrorist figure, Al-Saadi often held forth on social media.

“Posts show him standing next to tourist attractions including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur as well as selfies kayaking and posing in front of a missile with his hand over his heart,” the Post reported.

The DOS’s release about Al-Saadi also includes snapshots of of him consulting with Soleimani at what appears to be a military facility as the two of them look over maps and other equipment which he had posted on his Snapchat account, according to the document.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.