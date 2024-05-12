Three Atlanta Officers Shot by Suspect with Handgun

Three Atlanta police officers were shot, and a suspect allegedly armed with a handgun was killed, just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The officers’ wounds are not life-threatening.

RELATED VIDEO — “I Arrested You Not Too Long Ago!” Meet the Man Arrested 77 Times in Georgia:

Atlanta Police Department

Police were called about a man with a gun and officers arrived on scene to find the man allegedly armed with both a gun and a knife, ABC News reported.

An exchange of gunfire occurred leaving three officers wounded. The suspect was killed during the exchange.

11 Alive quoted Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum saying, “[The officers] did encounter an individual that’s armed with a handgun and a knife. During that encounter, there was a struggle.”

RELATED VIDEO — Atlanta Police Track and Arrest Hotel Robber Who Stole Cash AT GUNPOINT:

Atlanta Police Department

Late Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that one officer has been released from the hospital.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.