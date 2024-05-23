Schumer: GOP Must Vote for More Migration to Get Fentanyl Cuts

Fentanyl from China and Mexico is killing 70,000 Americans per year, yet Democrats say the GOP must vote on Thursday for their migration expansion bill if they want to save Americans from the deadly drug epidemic.

“It is our duty to take action to keep these drugs off of our streets and to keep families safe,” Sen. Jeane Shaheen (D-NH) declared Wednesday, the day before the scheduled Senate vote on the Democrats’ pro-migration bill.

“That’s why we need to pass the bipartisan border deal.”

“Republicans have a choice to make,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) also said, “they can either demonstrate that they are serious about border security and stopping the flow of fentanyl, or they can demonstrate with their vote that they were never serious all along.”

RELATED: AZ Sheriff Massive Fentanyl Surge Ready to Spread Across the Nation

“We have to do something,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday, adding:

Thanks to my Democratic colleagues who are here today, I thank them for highlighting how important this is for the [migration] bill. Our Republican friends are talking about “The borders! Close the borders, it has fentanyl!” This bill will stop the flow of fentanyl in many large ways. Are they going to put their votes where their rhetoric is or are they going to play politics? It’s that simple.

The Democrats’ border bill, however, would accelerate President Joe Biden’s inflow of low-wage economic migrants by expanding various asylum and parole gateways, but not help with deportations or illegal hiring. “The border never closes,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CN) gloated in a tweet as the border bill was unveiled in February.

The bill would help “more migrants come here successfully and efficiently,” said progressive columnist Greg Sargent.

However, Democrats are refusing to debate the GOP’s rival HR-2 bill, which would both cut migration and reduce drug smuggling. “HR-2 would secure the border,” Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told a press conference on Wednesday, adding:

But Schumer and [Sen. Dick] Durbin (R-Il) don’t have the spine to bring that bill forward and actually discuss border security. They’re not willing to say “We’re going take it up because we are sick and tired of seeing kids die from fentanyl poisoning.”

“The American people are smart — they understand hypocrisy when they see it, they understand cynicism when they see it.” Texas Sen. John Conyers told the reporters. He added:

Senator Schumer and President Biden … think they can pull the wool over their eyes and somehow after three and a half years of open border policies claim that they are now the party of border security … Seventy-one thousand died from fentanyl [in 2023] and now the Democrats are claiming that they care about fentanyl poisoning after three and a half years of doing nothing other than facilitating the distribution of this poison to our kids all the way all across the country.

The Democrats revealed their willingness to hold fentanyl curbs hostage to their pro-migration bill as the Washington Post published new data about how fentanyl is killing American teenagers:

Across the country, fentanyl has largely fueled a more than doubling of overdose deaths among children ages 12 to 17 since the start of the pandemic, according to a Washington Post analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released this month. Fatal overdoses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are in keeping with the national increase in opioid fatalities, which until recently primarily claimed the lives of adults. In 2022, 45 teens succumbed to opioids locally, a number roughly equal to the previous three years combined, data show. And incomplete data for 2023 show no sign of the crisis abating in young people. “Frequently sold online at $2 to $10 a piece, addiction specialists say, pills laced with fentanyl are hard to spot, easy to hide, and can quickly lead to powerful dependencies — or worse,” the newspaper reported. This is why they are called zombies. This is so normalized most don’t even see him. Harm Reduction activists though applaud his right to use and spend most evenings congratulating themselves and looking forward to handing him and others more pipes til they die. pic.twitter.com/DZzbawC10b — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 1, 2024 Democrats tout themselves as champions of racial minorities, but the Post noted: While White teens make up the largest share of adolescent opioid deaths nationally and locally, Black and Hispanic adolescents are now dying at a faster rate, CDC data show. Both China and Mexico are dramatically accelerating the delivery of killer pills into American neighborhoods, and are aided by the cartels’ ability to move their gang members through Biden’s border. “The number of individual pills containing fentanyl seized by law enforcement was 2,300 times greater in 2023 compared to 2017,” the National Institutes of Health reported on May 13. More than 115 million pills were seized in 20-23, compared to 50,000 pills in 2017, and 5 million in 2020, the report said.

The 2023 inflow from Mexico is 11 times greater than during the first year of Biden’s presidency.

However, President Joe Biden’s administration has shown little willingness to threaten Mexico and its crminal cartels, even as border officers and police deputies try to interdict the drugs before they are sold to Americans, noted Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies. Instead, Biden’s deputies are making deals with Mexico to curb election-year migration, he said:

It is fair to say that the administration needs Mexico’s cooperation to shrink the political problem [of migration] … and because of that reliance on Mexico [for border security], the administration probably is in less of a position to demand action on drugs.

“They want to pressure Mexico on immigration because that’s politically more contentious for him,” in the 2024 election, he said. The drug epidemic is ” politically salient, but I don’t think it has the same immediate connection to the administration’s policies in the public mind.”

Republicans are also talking up the fentanyl issue, and are blaming the deaths on Democratic support for Biden’s easy-migration border policies.

“Last week I did a fentanyl roundtable and I had parents here that lost their kids,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told reporters on Wednesday;

They know Joe Biden did it. They know Joe Biden’s policy of open borders killed her family member. I talked to one mom whose son came home to surprise her for Mother’s Day [but he was] was given a drug that his friend bought online and was dead … [Biden] has created a country now where we don’t have borders. Drugs are flown in … criminals are flown in. And what Chuck Schumer is worried about is the election. He’s not worried about solving the problem. This is not a bill that secures the border. This is a bill that codifies what Biden has done [to the border] and we’re not going to do it.

Children who have died from fentanyl. It’s a tragic and powerful video. From @Every11Minutes pic.twitter.com/TIgxmPFUzC — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 10, 2024

“Their polls are showing that [Democrats] are wrong on this issue,” said Blackburn, adding:

They are trying to recover but the Americans are living this– every town is a border town, every state is a border state. They are seeing the fentanyl, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking, the gangs, the gangs that are recruiting their kids. They are living it and they are fed up with it and are not having it.

In November, Democrats “are going to have to answer to the 300 fentanyl deaths occurring every day,” said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS). “That’s over 100,000 a year, two or three times the number of people that we lost in Vietnam.”

Toured an emergency call center in Tucson, where 40% of the calls they receive are related to fentanyl.

The overdose crisis is devastating communities across the U.S., but we can't tackle it alone. We're working with 152 countries to stop the global flow of illicit drugs. pic.twitter.com/xDMGzd12nW — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 4, 2024

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has relied on Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after it helped investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The economic policy has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded, low-status Americans.

The policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens and economies in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The colonialism-like policy has damaged many small nations and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.