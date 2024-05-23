Actress Cate Blanchett, Worth $95 Million, Slammed for Calling Herself ‘Middle Class’: ‘Disconnected from Reality’

A-list actress Cate Blanchett was ridiculed Thursday for claiming she is a member of the middle class, despite the fact that she is worth an estimated $95 million. The 55-year-old Oscar-winner suffered a backlash after blurting out her claim during a panel discussion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, the Australia native is worth something north of $95 million.

Speaking on the panel to flog her latest movie, Rumors, the Ocean’s 8 star also described herself as “white” and “privileged.”

“I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class and I think one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex,” she blathered from the stage.

Blanchett was supposedly speaking about her interactions with refugee film directors and gushed about how her life has “changed” after meeting refugees.

“But to be perfectly honest, my interaction with refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world, and I’m utterly grateful for that,” she said.

But, despite her attempt to highlight refugees, fans jumped on her absurd claim that she is middle class with her $95 million in riches.

Fans were aghast at Blanchett’s claim to be a mere member of the middle class.

One X user put Blanchett on blast, saying, “Cate Blanchett thinks she’s ‘middle class’ compared to who? Jeff Bezos? Rich people are so out of touch.” The user, though, later deleted that post.

But others were less squeamish about being quoted. One X poster slammed Blanchett, and wrote, “She is disconnected from reality.”

She is disconnected from reality. — Roman Empire (@ThuleSocieties) May 22, 2024

Another joked that “The celebrity bubble is hilarious.”

The celebrity bubble is hilarious. — Rogelio Borgia (@ContraSocialist) May 22, 2024

On the other hand, some noted that Blanchett – who’s main residence is in the UK — may have been describing herself in British terms where they use the term “middle class” to describe someone who is neither poor, nor a member of the aristocracy. Some Brits apparently use the terms poor, middle class, and royals to describe the classes, they say.

Blanchett owns several homes, including a $4.5 million mansion in East Sussex, UK, that she bought in 2016. The 9,000-square-foot home built in 1890 was once owned by Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. And early this year, she sold her home in Melbourne, Australia, for more than $3 million.

