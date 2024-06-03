Two NYPD Officers Shot by Alleged Illegal Immigrant from Venezuela

Two NYPD officers were shot Monday morning around 1:40 a.m. by an alleged illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was a driving a scooter.

FOX News reported the incident occurred “at the intersection of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue,” following an attempted traffic stop.

The attempted stop resulted in the illegal jumping off his scooter and fleeing, then shooting at the officers as they gave chase.

FOX 5 New York noted “the officers were working to address a robbery pattern in the area involving mopeds and scooters.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said the suspect caught the officers’ attention by allegedly driving the wrong way “on 82nd Street near 23rd Avenue.”

The officers returned fire once the illegal shot at them, wounding him in the ankle.

Both the officers were treated for their gunshot wounds and released from the hospital. One of the officers was shot in his bullet proof vest and the second was shot in his leg.

PIX11 identified the alleged illegal immigrant as 19-year-old Bernardo Raul Castro-Mata, noting he crossed into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, in July of 2023.

