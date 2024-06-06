House Adopts Rep. Eli Crane’s Amendment to Restore Veterans’ Gun Rights

The House on Wednesday passed Rep. Eli Crane’s (R-AZ) amendment, restoring the gun rights of approximately 260,000 veterans and preventing the Biden administration from taking the gun rights of another 20,000.

Through the years, Breitbart News has warned of the situation wherein veterans who use a fiduciary to handle their finances face the threat of having the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) report them to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) to be prohibited from gun purchases. The need for help in balancing finances — even for a time — is equated with mental health problems, and gun rights are revoked.

In a similar situation, on February 21, 2016, Breitbart News reported that combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan who needed treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were increasingly hesitant to pursue treatment because they feared a PTSD diagnosis would be used to deny their gun rights under the Obama administration.

In short, Democrats have waged an all-out war against the Second Amendment rights of military veterans.

Crane’s Amendment not only stops the assault on veterans’ gun rights but restores the rights of more than a quarter of a million veterans who have had their gun rights taken away.

Breitbart News spoke to Crane after the passage of his amendment, and he said, “These are two issues that I care deeply about: 1) The veteran community and 2) Protecting Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. This amendment combines those two in an attempt to restore rights to veterans who have lost those rights because they needed a fiduciary through the VA to help them with their finances.”

