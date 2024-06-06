Thirty-nine-year-old Julio Cesar Rodarte was arrested in San Jacinto, California, Monday for allegedly standing beside the roadway around 6:30 a.m. and shooting at passing cars.

The Press-Enterprise reported that a father of four was killed during the shootings and another person was seriously wounded.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Victor Hugo Leon.

KTLA noted that Leon had been married for 13 years and he and his wife had just moved into their first home.

Leon worked a nightshift at a factory and normally arrived home in the morning. His wife, Griselda Zepeda, worried that something was wrong when he did not make it home Monday.

Zepeda said, “More time kept passing by. I just had a feeling something bad had happened. After him not calling me back after 40 times, I knew something was bad. I reported him missing. I went to every hospital hoping they would tell me he was there.”

Rodarte was charged with one count of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

California has more gun control than any state in the Union. Those controls include universal background checks, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, firearm registration requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on carrying concealed for self-defense on college campuses, a ban on teachers being armed in K-12 schools for self-defense, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy in a given month, and controls on ammunition as well.

Beginning July 1, 2024, California will have a new gun control that places an 11- percent excise tax on gun and ammo sales.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.