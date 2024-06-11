President Joe Biden delivered a speech in which he pushed more gun control for the American people Tuesday afternoon, just hours after his son Hunter was convicted on gun charges.

The speech was delivered at an event sponsored by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

Biden said, “In two weeks we’ll mark the second anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.”

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) is the gun control bill which Republican Sen. John Cornyn helped Democrats fashion and pass in 2022.

The president went on to outline how the BSCA has opened the door for his administration to spend millions upon millions for more gun control and the promotion of more firearm regulations. And he noted the establishment of the “first ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”

He said the office was created to send a “clear message” about how important the fight against gun violence is to him.

Referencing his ATF’s actions against the guns that Democrats describe as “ghost guns,” he then made clear that he wants yet more gun control put in place.

Biden said, “It’s time once again to do what I did when I was Senator, ban ‘assault weapons.’ I mean it.”

His comments came three hours after his son, Hunter, was convicted on three gun charges.

One of the things for which Hunter was convicted centered on making a false statement in the course of purchasing of a firearm. On June 3, 2024, Breitbart News noted that the penalty for that one crime is fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment.

