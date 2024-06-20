At least four people were shot and officers were allegedly assaulted Wednesday night during a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California.

Roughly 5,000 people attended the Juneteenth celebration, and some time after 8:00 p.m. a sideshow began near it, involving what police described as “motorbikes and vehicles,” KTVU reported.

A number of fights broke out and shots were fired. No details were released identifying the number of shooters, but at least four people were shot.

One person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

KGO quoted a witness who was at event, Tamia Robinson. “‘We were all celebrating, there were sideshows, couple of fights that were going on – next thing we know, we all thought we heard fireworks, so we ran from the direction,'” Robinson said. “‘Next thing you hear, another ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom’ from the other side of the lake. We come down here, walking, and my sister sprints across the street, where she’s seen one of her friends were laying out.'”

Oakland police released a statement early Thursday morning which said, “At this time, there are no reports of fatalities, and the exact number of those injured is still under investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. It is currently unknown if there was a single shooter or multiple shooters involved.”

Breitbart News reported that eight people were shot, two of them fatally, during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas, about 10:50 p.m. on June 15, 2024.

