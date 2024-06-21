13 People Shot when Gunfire Erupted at Arkansas Grocer

Thirteen people were shot, three of them fatally, when a suspect opened fire at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce, Arkansas.

The suspected shooter was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police.

The New York Post reported that calls about the shooting starting coming into the 911 operator just before 11:40 a.m. CBS News noted the shooting occurred outside the Mad Butcher.

Included among the wounded are two police officers and the suspected shooter. Neither the officers nor the suspect have life-threatening injuries.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) responded to the incident:

Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said, “It’s tragic [and] our hearts are broken…Our prayers, along with Gov. Sanders and the entire state of Arkansas, will be with this community and with those affected victims.”

There is no word on whether the suspect used a handgun or long gun.

