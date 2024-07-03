A San Antonio, Texas, homeowner armed with a shotgun killed an alleged intruder who reportedly lunged at him just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

CBS Austin reported that the alleged intruder came to the front door seeking entry to the home, and the homeowner told him to leave. The alleged intruder then reportedly sought entrance again, and was again told to leave. Thereafter, the homeowner “heard noises in the backyard and upon investigation, encountered the same man.”

The homeowner then grabbed his shotgun and was standing with his wife when the intruder allegedly lunged at him. The homeowner fired one round, fatally wounding the alleged intruder.

Police indicated the homeowner “[feared] for his wife’s safety,” KENS 5 noted.

The alleged intruder was described as 47-year-old male.

