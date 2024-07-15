A 36-year-old Illinois woman died after being shot by deputies following her 911 call to report an alleged intruder in her home.

NBC News reported the incident July 13, 2024, noting that it occurred July 6.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) released a statement after Sonya Massey was shot, noting that SCSO deputies were dispatched to the residence around 12:50 a.m.

The statement details what happened next:

Upon arrival, two Deputies conducted a search of the area. At approximately 1:21 a.m., the Deputies reported that shots had been fired, resulting in a female being struck by gunfire. Deputies immediately administered first aid until EMS arrived. The woman was transported to St. John’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Illinois State Police indicated body cam footage is not being released at this time in order to “protect the integrity of the legal process,” NBC News noted.

The State Journal-Register reported that “dozens of protestors stood outside the Sangamon County Building Friday morning…looking for answers and demanding justice” regarding Massey’s death.

The two deputies who responded to the call at Massey’s house are now on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

