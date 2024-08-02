On Friday, Texas Gun Rights (TXGR) repudiated Kyle Rittenhouse’s anti-Trump message by “proudly” endorsing Donald Trump as “the only choice” for president in 2024.

TXGR issued a press release which began, “Texas Gun Rights proudly endorses President Trump for re-election to the White House and calls on every gun owner to do so as well.”

The release made clear that “Kamala [Harris] has guaranteed that she would be the most anti-gun president in American history by promising to implement radical gun bans, firearms registration, and gun confiscation without due process.”

TXGR concluded the release by writing, “We need President Trump to protect our rights. We can’t allow Kamala Harris to win in November. Texas Gun Rights stands behind Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump is the ONLY choice for President in 2024. pic.twitter.com/cZFSEI4arp — Texas Gun Rights (@TXGunRights) August 2, 2024

Earlier on Friday, Breitbart News reported that Rittenhouse had used a social media video message to announce he will not be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Rittenhouse, the Outreach Director for Texas Gun Rights, said, “Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisors, making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue.”

Texas Gun Rights is holding clay shoot September 12, 2024, and Chad Prather, one of the invited guests, made clear he will not attend as a result of Rittenhouse’s comments.

Prather wrote, “Oh well, Kyle I regret to inform you that I will no longer be one of your guests on September 12 at the TXGR event. I reckon you can write in someone else. This was not the way, bud.”

