Kyle Rittenhouse Criticizes Trump on 2A, Says He Will Not Vote For Him

Kyle Rittenhouse used a social media video message to announce he will not vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Instead, Rittenhouse says he will write in Ron Paul for president.

Rittenhouse, the Outreach Director for Texas Gun Rights, said, “Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisors, making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue.”

He added, “If you cannot be completely uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write somebody else in. We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day. I support my decision and I have no takebacks.”

You must stand by your principles. https://t.co/EHSOxPxez4 — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) August 2, 2024

In another X post, Rittenhouse reposted an message from National Association for Gun Rights director Dudley Brown, wherein Brown criticized Trump’s Second Amendment stance as well.

