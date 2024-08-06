During their first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz pushed a ban on AR-15s and other firearms that Democrats refer to as “assault weapons.”

The duo was together in Philadelphia, where Harris said, “I am officially the [Democrat] nominee for President of the United States.”

Moments later in her speech, Harris described Walz as “a gun owner” who believes “We need reasonable gun safety laws in America.”

Walz stood behind Harris clapping as she made her comments, and the crowd applauded as well.

Harris described how Walz had instituted gun control as governor of Minnesota and said, “And together, when we win in November, we are finally going to pass universal background checks, red flag laws, and an ‘assault weapons’ ban.”

Earlier Tuesday, Breitbart News pointed out that Walz wanted the three central gun controls that Joe Biden and Harris have spent years pushing in Washington, DC. They are the three gun controls Harris outlined tonight in Philadelphia: Universal background checks, red flag laws, and a ban on AR-15s and other firearms that Democrats label “assault weapons.”

