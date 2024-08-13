85-Year-Old Homeowner Fights, Then Shoots, Alleged Intruder

An 85-year-old Riverton, Wyoming, homeowner fought then shot an alleged home intruder Friday around 11 p.m.

Cowboy State Daily reported the homeowner, Wayne Williams, heard someone beating on this door in the night.

Williams unholstered his pistol and went to the front door to investigate. Once there, he opened the door and a fight ensued. Williams was able to “[fight] the intruder back onto his front porch,” but then had to shoot the suspect in order to gain control of the situation.

The alleged intruder was six inches taller than Williams and about 60 years younger.

The Riverton Police Department noted that arriving officers were able to the wounded alleged intruder and he was hospitalized in stable condition for treatment.

