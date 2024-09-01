Alleged Intruder Gets Shot After Assaulting Homeowner

An alleged intruder was shot around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after reportedly assaulting a Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner.

12 News reported the residence where the incident occurred is located “near 11th and Fillmore streets.”

The homeowner said the alleged intruder entered the backyard and assaulted him, and was then shot.

ABC 15 noted that the alleged intruder fled the scene after being shot but Phoenix PD set up a perimeter and quickly apprehended him. The suspect was then taken to a hospital to have his non-life-threatening wounds treated.

AZ Family observed that “security cameras and no trespassing signs did not deter [the alleged] intruder.”

