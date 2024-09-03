Labor Day in Chicago: 4 Shot Dead While Sleeping on Commuter Train

Four people were shot dead Labor Day morning just before 6:00 o’clock while sleeping on a commuter train in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

NBC News reported the victims “appeared to be asleep and were seated apart from each other according to security footage.”

The shooting occurred “on a Blue Line train heading to the Forest Park suburb west of downtown,” CNN noted. The victims were in two separate train cars, with three in one car and a single victim in another.

There is a belief that the shooting victims may have been homeless.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested approximately 90 minutes after the attacks occurred, and a weapon was recovered.

Breitbart News pointed out at least 17 people were shot in Chicago, three of them fatally, Friday through Sunday night of Labor Day Weekend.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.